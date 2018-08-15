Pembina Pipeline Corp (PPL) Insider J. Scott Burrows Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) insider J. Scott Burrows acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$46.26 per share, with a total value of C$23,130.00.

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$46.91 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 1-year low of C$37.60 and a 1-year high of C$47.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. CIBC cut their price objective on Pembina Pipeline to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.22.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The company operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon liquids and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota; and owns and operates the Nipisi and Mitsue pipelines, which provide transportation for producers operating in the Pelican Lake and Peace River heavy oil regions of Alberta; transports synthetic crude oil for the Syncrude project and the Horizon project to delivery points near Edmonton, Alberta; and operates Cheecham Lateral, which transports synthetic crude to oil sands producers operating southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta.

