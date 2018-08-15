Pembina Pipeline Corp (PPL) Insider J. Scott Burrows Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) insider J. Scott Burrows acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$46.26 per share, with a total value of C$23,130.00.
Shares of PPL stock opened at C$46.91 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 1-year low of C$37.60 and a 1-year high of C$47.84.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd.
About Pembina Pipeline
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The company operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon liquids and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota; and owns and operates the Nipisi and Mitsue pipelines, which provide transportation for producers operating in the Pelican Lake and Peace River heavy oil regions of Alberta; transports synthetic crude oil for the Syncrude project and the Horizon project to delivery points near Edmonton, Alberta; and operates Cheecham Lateral, which transports synthetic crude to oil sands producers operating southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta.
