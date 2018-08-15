Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Sports Direct International (SPD)

Sports Direct International (LON:SPD)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sports Direct International in a research note on Monday.

LON SPD opened at GBX 395 ($5.04) on Monday. Sports Direct International has a 52 week low of GBX 280.20 ($3.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 424.40 ($5.41).

Sports Direct International (LON:SPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported GBX 19.90 ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 18 ($0.23) by GBX 1.90 ($0.02). Sports Direct International had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 4.15%.

About Sports Direct International

Sports Direct International plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and accessories. It operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, International Sports Retail, Brands, and Premium Lifestyle. The company is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, and equipment under company-owned or licensed brands; and licensing activities.

