Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s (PEB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.57% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $31.29 and a 12-month high of $41.65.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $206.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.37 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,950,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727 shares during the period. Honeywell International Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,955,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 61.1% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 142,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 53,969 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 212,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,681,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 28 hotels, with a total of 6,972 guest rooms. The Company owns hotels located in 9 states and the District of Columbia, including: Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.