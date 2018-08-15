Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s (PEB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.57% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $31.29 and a 12-month high of $41.65.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,950,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727 shares during the period. Honeywell International Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,955,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 61.1% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 142,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 53,969 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 212,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,681,000.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 28 hotels, with a total of 6,972 guest rooms. The Company owns hotels located in 9 states and the District of Columbia, including: Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.
