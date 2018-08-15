PDC Energy (PDCE) Stock Price Down 6%

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) was down 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.47 and last traded at $49.87. Approximately 1,349,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 967,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.07.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PDCE shares. BidaskClub upgraded PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $91.00 target price on PDC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $79.00 price objective on PDC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.64.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The energy producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.04). PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 43.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $212.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Willson Amidon sold 8,045 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $507,398.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,757.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $61,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,587,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,243 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,931 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after buying an additional 28,293 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth $192,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,432,667 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $70,243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,612 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

