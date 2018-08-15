PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) Expected to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for PDC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst D. Deckelbaum now forecasts that the energy producer will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The energy producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.04). PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 43.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $212.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PDCE has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Macquarie lowered shares of PDC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Williams Capital set a $82.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of PDC Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.78.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $53.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $36.74 and a 52-week high of $66.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.64.

In related news, SVP Daniel Willson Amidon sold 8,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $507,398.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,757.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $93,855.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,026 shares in the company, valued at $12,828,476.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,545 shares of company stock worth $1,206,243. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,385,504 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $204,653,000 after acquiring an additional 246,713 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 44.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 700,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,343,000 after acquiring an additional 216,876 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,483,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $219,816,000 after acquiring an additional 202,845 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth $11,579,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 28.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 819,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,531,000 after acquiring an additional 183,041 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

