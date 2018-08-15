PCM Inc (PCMI) Insider Simon M. Abuyounes Sells 42,869 Shares

PCM Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) insider Simon M. Abuyounes sold 42,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $1,005,278.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,178.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PCMI opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $282.49 million, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.83. PCM Inc has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $25.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $546.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.98 million. PCM had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 0.33%. sell-side analysts anticipate that PCM Inc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised PCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. TheStreet raised PCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on PCM to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weber Alan W grew its holdings in PCM by 5.6% during the second quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,239,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,780,000 after acquiring an additional 65,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in PCM by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 479,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 82,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in PCM by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 147,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PCM by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 37,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PCM by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 66,553 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCM Company Profile

PCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions in the United States and the rest of Europe. The company operates through four segments: Commercial, Public Sector, Canada, and United Kingdom. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, network products, printers, and related accessories and devices.

