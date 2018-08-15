Paylocity (PCTY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $72.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Paylocity’s fiscal fourth quarter top-line was driven by higher recurring revenues. For the last few quarters, clients moving from traditional payroll service providers to the company’s SaaS-based services contributed significantly to its revenues. Hence, regular investments in SaaS technology, technological upgrades, and product innovation, will continue to boost the company’s top line. Also, higher adoption of Paylocity’s ACA dashboard application, specializing in tracking employee count, employee status and health care plan affordability, is a tailwind. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. However, SaaS network infrastructure, which Paylocity mainly operates on, is prone to cyber threats and security breaches. Also, competition in the payroll processing sector from new entrants as well as existing players remains a concern.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PCTY. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut Paylocity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paylocity to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Paylocity from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.69.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $67.00 on Tuesday. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $68.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 216.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.94.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Paylocity had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $96.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Paylocity will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 4,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $258,404.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,996,667 shares in the company, valued at $119,959,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $30,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,996,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,839,953.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,101 shares of company stock worth $20,122,916 in the last 90 days. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Paylocity by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 431.9% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

