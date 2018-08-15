PAVmed (PAVM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of PAVM traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,112. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.54. The company has a market cap of $25.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of -0.44. PAVmed has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $9.31.

PAVM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of PAVmed in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Ira Scott Greenspan sold 532,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $516,287.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube. Its product pipeline also comprises NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; NextFlo, a disposable infusion system; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device.

