Patron Price Tops $0.0124 on Major Exchanges (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Patron token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDAX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Patron has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Patron has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $49,568.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Patron alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015666 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007387 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000312 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00255083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00155626 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000126 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00011009 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Patron Token Profile

Patron’s genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,187,716 tokens. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.