Party City Holdco (PRTY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Party City Holdco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Shares of PRTY opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.27. Party City Holdco has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $16.95.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.95 million. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder H. Lee Equity Fund Vi Thomas sold 12,000,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $180,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald C. Rittenberg sold 196,457 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,143,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,169 shares in the company, valued at $130,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 300.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories and novelties, stationery, and decorations.

