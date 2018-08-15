Parnassus Investments CA Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,839,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,443 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 2.9% of Parnassus Investments CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $726,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2,857.1% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $118.98 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.45 and a 1-year high of $135.53. The stock has a market cap of $102.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 364.89%. The firm had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens set a $128.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.99.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $203,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

