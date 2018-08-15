Parkgene Price Up 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Parkgene has a market capitalization of $702,650.00 and $166,358.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Parkgene has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Parkgene token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Parkgene

Parkgene’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,760,863 tokens. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

