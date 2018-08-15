Papa John’s Int’l (PZZA) Shares Gap Up to $40.26

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.22, but opened at $40.26. Papa John’s Int’l shares last traded at $41.81, with a volume of 2795518 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PZZA. Longbow Research cut shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.20 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s Int’l has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.05). Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 47.37%. The business had revenue of $407.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.30 million. research analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others.

