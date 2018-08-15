Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

PPBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

PPBI opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $46.05.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.28 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Chairman Steven R. Gardner sold 37,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $1,551,056.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Financial Management purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 72,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 390,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48,844 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. Its deposit products include checking, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial business loans, lines of credit, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, farmland, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential, one-to-four family real estate, commercial and industrial, and franchise lending; warehouse repurchase facilities; and credit facilities to Home Owners' Associations (HOA) and HOA management companies.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.