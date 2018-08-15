Pacific Drilling (PACDQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Pacific Drilling (OTCMKTS:PACDQ) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($4.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter. Pacific Drilling had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 175.97%.

PACDQ stock remained flat at $$0.07 during trading on Wednesday. 10,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,475. Pacific Drilling has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.05.

Pacific Drilling Company Profile

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

