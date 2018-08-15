Pacific Drilling (PACDQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Pacific Drilling (OTCMKTS:PACDQ) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($4.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter. Pacific Drilling had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 175.97%.
PACDQ stock remained flat at $$0.07 during trading on Wednesday. 10,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,475. Pacific Drilling has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.05.
Pacific Drilling Company Profile
