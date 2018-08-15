Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Trading Down 5.5%

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) shares dropped 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.28. Approximately 1,218,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 962,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.
PACB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.80 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.77.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.57.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 76.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 343.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 45,502 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.
Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.
