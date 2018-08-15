Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Trading Down 5.5%

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) shares dropped 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.28. Approximately 1,218,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 962,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

PACB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.80 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.57.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.45 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 100.09% and a negative return on equity of 95.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 76.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 343.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 45,502 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

