Oyster Oil and Gas (CRZ) Given a C$8.00 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Pi Financial set a C$8.00 price target on Oyster Oil and Gas (CVE:CRZ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Oyster Oil and Gas from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 16th.

CRZ stock opened at C$0.45 on Tuesday.

