Owens & Minor (OMI) Trading Down 4.8%

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) shares dropped 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.07 and last traded at $14.90. Approximately 58,244 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,098,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.

OMI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $879.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 9.47%. analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is 64.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. It operates through three segments: Domestic, International, and Proprietary Products. The company offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

