OvaScience (OVAS) Stock Price Up -7.5%

OvaScience Inc (NASDAQ:OVAS) shares rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 4,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 285,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Separately, ValuEngine raised OvaScience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $29.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of OvaScience in the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of OvaScience by 217.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 473,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 324,685 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of OvaScience by 7,476.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 517,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 510,860 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of OvaScience by 61.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,062,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 405,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OvaScience by 143.6% in the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,461,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 861,525 shares during the last quarter. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OvaScience (NASDAQ:OVAS)

OvaScience, Inc, a fertility company, discovers, develops, and commercializes fertility treatment options for women and families struggling with infertility worldwide. Its patented technology is based on the discovery about the existence of egg precursor (EggPC) cells to transform the treatment landscape for women's fertility.

