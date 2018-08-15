Otonomy Inc (OTIC) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Otonomy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst E. Nash anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.52) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Otonomy’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otonomy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.95.

Shares of OTIC stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $107.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.03. Otonomy has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $21.15.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 56.60% and a negative net margin of 6,640.16%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,094,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 625.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 351,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 302,761 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 250,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 176,536 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,070,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after acquiring an additional 18,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for otology in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. The company also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; and OTO- 313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.