Orthopediatrics (KIDS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Orthopediatrics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Orthopediatrics in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Orthopediatrics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of KIDS stock opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Orthopediatrics has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $352.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 192.23% and a negative net margin of 61.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 million. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Orthopediatrics will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David R. Pelizzon purchased 2,000 shares of Orthopediatrics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 37.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, spica tables, response spine systems, and pediguards; bandloc, a sub-laminar banding system; and sports medicine and other products, such as anterior cruciate ligament and medial patellofemoral ligament systems.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orthopediatrics (KIDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orthopediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthopediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.