Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th.

Ormat Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 25.0% annually over the last three years. Ormat Technologies has a payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ormat Technologies to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Shares of ORA traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,819. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $45.79 and a 1-year high of $70.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.06 million. analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Roth Capital set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

In related news, VP Erez Klein sold 4,120 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $224,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business worldwide. The company operates through Electricity and Product segments. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. This segment also offers energy storage, demand response, and energy management related services.

