Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.
Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $17.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.28 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Oritani Financial an industry rank of 168 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORIT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th.
Shares of ORIT stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.15. 202,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,939. Oritani Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Oritani Financial had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. equities research analysts forecast that Oritani Financial will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Oritani Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.
Oritani Financial Company Profile
Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers in the United States. It accepts a range of deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.
