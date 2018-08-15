Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $17.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.28 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Oritani Financial an industry rank of 168 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Oritani Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORIT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Oritani Financial by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Oritani Financial by 10.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,625,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,336,000 after buying an additional 147,903 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oritani Financial by 117.3% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 11,661 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oritani Financial by 315.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 334,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after buying an additional 254,055 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Oritani Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,524,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,104,000 after buying an additional 157,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORIT stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.15. 202,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,939. Oritani Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Oritani Financial had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. equities research analysts forecast that Oritani Financial will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Oritani Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Oritani Financial Company Profile

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers in the United States. It accepts a range of deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oritani Financial (ORIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oritani Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oritani Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.