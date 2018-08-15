Oracle (ORCL) PT Set at $50.00 by Societe Generale

Societe Generale set a $50.00 target price on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 15th. Wedbush cut Oracle from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Oracle from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.56.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $48.25 on Tuesday. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 16th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 26.95%.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $173,137.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,328.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $2,164,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 546,750 shares of company stock worth $24,540,728 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $2,627,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 29,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 255,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,064,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 147,663 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,982,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

