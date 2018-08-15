OptiNose (OPTN) Given a $30.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price target on OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OPTN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $30.00 target price on shares of OptiNose and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of OptiNose from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.83.

NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46. OptiNose has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million. equities analysts expect that OptiNose will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sriram Venkataraman sold 2,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $60,145,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. O’neil purchased 2,000 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTN. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OptiNose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in OptiNose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OptiNose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in OptiNose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and potent anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

