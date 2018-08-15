OptiNose Inc (OPTN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

OPTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $30.00 price objective on OptiNose and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on OptiNose from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:OPTN traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.46. 1,205,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,240. The company has a quick ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million. sell-side analysts expect that OptiNose will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OptiNose news, Director Robert P. O’neil bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $45,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter K. Miller bought 10,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $153,968.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 14,752 shares of company stock worth $224,849. Insiders own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in OptiNose in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OptiNose in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in OptiNose by 5.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and potent anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

