Ontology (ONT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $25.09 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $211.51 million and $25.09 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology token can currently be bought for $1.40 or 0.00021726 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, HitBTC, OKEx and Koinex. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015548 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000316 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007327 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00258684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00153143 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000129 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011398 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology’s launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,292,175 tokens. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ontology Token Trading

Ontology can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BitMart, Gate.io, Kucoin, BCEX, Koinex, Hotbit, Binance, Upbit, OKEx, Bitbns and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

