One Stop Systems (OSS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage currently has $4.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “One Stop Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures ultra-dense high-performance computing systems for learning, oil and gas exploration, financial trading, media and entertainment, defense and traditional HPC applications. One Stop Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Escondido, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of One Stop Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ OSS opened at $4.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.78 million and a P/E ratio of 410.00. One Stop Systems has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in One Stop Systems stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 511,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 4.01% of One Stop Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

