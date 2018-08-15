OncoSec Medical (ONCS) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) had its price target boosted by Piper Jaffray Companies to $5.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ONCS. Maxim Group set a $5.00 target price on shares of OncoSec Medical and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of OncoSec Medical from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OncoSec Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Dawson James reiterated a buy rating on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCS opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. OncoSec Medical has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.75.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). sell-side analysts forecast that OncoSec Medical will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Avtar S. Dhillon sold 37,575 shares of OncoSec Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $52,229.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,002 shares in the company, valued at $251,592.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Punit Dhillon sold 28,145 shares of OncoSec Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $39,121.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,425.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 300,106 shares of company stock worth $419,658. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONCS. Sofinnova Ventures Inc acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical during the first quarter worth about $126,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in OncoSec Medical by 97.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing DNA-based intratumoral immunotherapies in the United States. The company's investigational technology, ImmunoPulseis designed to enhance the local delivery and uptake of DNA-based immune-targeting agents, such as plasmid encoded IL-12 (tavokinogene telseplasmid or tavo) for the treatment of cancer.

