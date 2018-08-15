Odonate Therapeutics Inc (ODT) CEO Kevin C. Tang Acquires 22,810 Shares

Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) CEO Kevin C. Tang purchased 22,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $431,793.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ODT traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $18.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,848. The company has a market cap of $511.75 million and a PE ratio of -8.11. Odonate Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Get Odonate Therapeutics alerts:

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.03. equities analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics Inc will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Odonate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Odonate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $660,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Odonate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Odonate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $605,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Odonate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Odonate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,018,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer (MBC). Odonate Therapeutics, Inc also conducting a Phase III study in MBC, which is known as CONTESSA.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.