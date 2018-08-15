Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) Shares Bought by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 30.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,820 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.92. Ocular Therapeutix Inc has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $240.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 143.32% and a negative net margin of 2,814.72%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. equities analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Antony C. Mattessich acquired 16,900 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $105,287.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,117. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

OCUL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $22.00 price target on Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. Its lead product candidates include DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) for the treatment of post-surgical ocular pain and inflammation, allergic conjunctivitis, and dry eye diseases; and OTX-TP (travoprost insert) for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

