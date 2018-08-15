Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.03

Media headlines about Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ocean Power Technologies earned a news sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the energy company an impact score of 45.6044379436777 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ocean Power Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Get Ocean Power Technologies alerts:

Shares of Ocean Power Technologies stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 515,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,442. Ocean Power Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $2.54.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter.

About Ocean Power Technologies

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves primarily in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers PowerBuoy system that is designed to generate power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Power Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Power Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.