Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Position Raised by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 173,816.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,716 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 142.0% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $160,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. National Alliance Securities raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.27.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $79.66 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 89.51, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.63.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.11). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 346.07%.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.55 per share, with a total value of $392,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,993.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

