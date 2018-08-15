Oaktree Strategic Income (OCSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $9.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized capital solutions to middle-market companies. The firm seeks to generate stable, current income by providing innovative first-lien financing solutions to companies across a wide variety of industries. The company is regulated as a business development company, or a BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Oaktree Strategic Income is managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSI opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. Oaktree Strategic Income has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $257.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.25.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Oaktree Strategic Income had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 million during the quarter. research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Strategic Income will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Oaktree Strategic Income news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $37,774.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $43,817.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,162 shares of company stock valued at $197,260 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 64.2% during the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 49,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 19,264 shares in the last quarter. 26.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oaktree Strategic Income

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation, formerly Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp., is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a specialty finance company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from its debt investments while seeking to preserve its capital.

