Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OAK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Oaktree Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Oaktree Capital Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Oaktree Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Oaktree Capital Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th.

In other news, insider Todd E. Molz sold 16,316 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $673,850.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,318 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry W. Keele sold 8,333 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $344,986.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,415 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,688.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAK. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group during the first quarter worth $44,987,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 30.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,571,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,900 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 29.1% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,049,000 after purchasing an additional 222,256 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 115.2% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 339,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,781,000 after purchasing an additional 181,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group during the second quarter worth $5,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

OAK traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,303. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.72. Oaktree Capital Group has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $273.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.75 million. Oaktree Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Capital Group will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Oaktree Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

Oaktree Capital Group Company Profile

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

