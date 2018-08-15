Nutrien (NTR) Price Target Lowered to C$88.86 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$89.52 to C$88.86 in a report issued on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded down C$1.39 on Wednesday, reaching C$72.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,770. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of C$55.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.12.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.