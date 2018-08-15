Nutrien (NTR) Price Target Lowered to C$88.86 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$89.52 to C$88.86 in a report issued on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.92% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of Nutrien stock traded down C$1.39 on Wednesday, reaching C$72.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,770. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of C$55.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.12.
Nutrien Company Profile
