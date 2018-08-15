Nullex (NLX) One Day Volume Hits $0.00

Nullex (CURRENCY:NLX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Nullex has traded flat against the dollar. Nullex has a market capitalization of $573,019.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Nullex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nullex coin can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Novaexchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00058717 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011308 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00013535 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005053 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003082 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded down 65.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000105 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nullex Coin Profile

NLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. Nullex’s total supply is 51,530,001 coins and its circulating supply is 40,477,042 coins. Nullex’s official website is nullex.io . The Reddit community for Nullex is /r/NulleX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nullex’s official Twitter account is @NulleXOfficial

Nullex Coin Trading

Nullex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Novaexchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nullex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nullex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nullex using one of the exchanges listed above.

