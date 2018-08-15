Novocure Ltd (NVCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Novocure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Novocure reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novocure will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Novocure.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Novocure had a negative return on equity of 52.34% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $61.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.53 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Novocure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Novocure from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Novocure from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Novocure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. Novocure has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -52.64 and a beta of 3.10.

In related news, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $43,447.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,644 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,696.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 227,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $6,612,273.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,556.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 887,704 shares of company stock valued at $26,749,931. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 6.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 32.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 28.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 3.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 5.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited is a commercial-stage oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a cancer treatment centered on a therapy called TTFields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Its TTFields delivery system is used for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM) and to advance programs testing of TTFields in multiple solid tumor indications through its clinical pipeline.

