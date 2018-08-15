Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Stake Lessened by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,685 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $8,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 32,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 149,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.63. 28,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $58.37.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, and oral anti-diabetic drugs and obesity.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.