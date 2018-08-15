Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Holdings Cut by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $137,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $156,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $185,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 61.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,357.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. 6.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

NYSE:NVO opened at $48.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $58.37.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.4669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, and oral anti-diabetic drugs and obesity.

