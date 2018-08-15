Nova Lifestyle (NVFY) Posts Earnings Results

Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Nova Lifestyle had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $24.11 million for the quarter.
NASDAQ:NVFY opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. Nova Lifestyle has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $50.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.63.
Nova Lifestyle Company Profile
