Nottingham Advisors Inc. Invests $5.73 Million in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I (TDIV) Stock

Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I (BMV:TDIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 161,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 55,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter.

TDIV stock opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $38.44.

