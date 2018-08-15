Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $16.23 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,229 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $16,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 500.2% during the second quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 271.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYG opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $37.31.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.