Nottingham Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $21.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.