Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 81,312 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.7% of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $39,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 30,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 298,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,016,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $1,727,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $1,006,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 21.7% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 73,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,366,000 after buying an additional 13,097 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $122.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $105.30 and a 1 year high of $133.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $42.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.62 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.

In other news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,690 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

