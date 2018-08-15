Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) Stake Decreased by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 31,477.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 779,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 777,500 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 289.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 408,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,633,000 after buying an additional 303,769 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,988,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 31,127.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 211,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 211,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,455,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $292.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $264.35 and a 1 year high of $360.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $326.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman to $414.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $369.00 to $352.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.78.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 4,425 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,328,694.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,441,190.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 20,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.91, for a total transaction of $5,958,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,571,214.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,867 shares of company stock worth $7,719,495. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

