Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $18,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 1,442 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 4,425 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,328,694.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,441,190.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,867 shares of company stock valued at $7,719,495. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $414.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $379.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.78.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $293.86 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $264.35 and a fifty-two week high of $360.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.