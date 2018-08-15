Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) Holdings Raised by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $34,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $115,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 156.2% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $147,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Buckingham Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $379.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Northrop Grumman to $414.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.78.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,328,694.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,441,190.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,867 shares of company stock valued at $7,719,495 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $293.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $264.35 and a 52-week high of $360.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

