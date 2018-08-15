Northcoast Research Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR)

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avis Budget Group in a report issued on Thursday, August 9th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $3.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.55. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

Shares of CAR opened at $34.82 on Monday. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 2.06.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 63.08% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael K. Tucker sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $310,374.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,695,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 628.1% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 52,110 shares in the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,450 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 925 dealer-operated and 450 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

