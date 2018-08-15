North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th.

North European Oil Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NRT opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $73.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.03.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 8,190.86% and a net margin of 90.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It holds rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

